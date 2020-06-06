UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Oil Cuts Monitors To Convene Monthly Until December - Source

Sat 06th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC oil producers and their allies will convene monthly until December, an OPEC source told Sputnik on Saturday.

