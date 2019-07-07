UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Oil Output Cap To Add Extra $55Bln To Russian 2019-2020 Budget - Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 10:10 PM

OPEC+ Oil Output Cap to Add Extra $55Bln to Russian 2019-2020 Budget - Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Russia's budget for 2019-2020 could gain an extra $55 billion from the cuts to crude output agreed by major oil producers earlier this week, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview to Sputnik.

"We expect that an average 3.

5 trillion rubles will be added to the budget in 2019-2020, benefiting Russian companies and allowing them to continue investing and carrying out their projects," he said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and major non-member partners, including Russia, agreed on July 2 to extend their 2016 deal on output cuts by nine month until April 2020. This will take 1.2 million barrels a day of the market and shore up oil prices.

