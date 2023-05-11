OPEC Oil Output Down by 191,000Bpd to 28.6Mln Bpd in April - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) OPEC oil production decreased by 191,000 barrels per day in April to the level of March ” to 28.6 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report published on Thursday.

"According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 28.

60 mb/d in April 2023, lower by 191 tb/d m-o-m. Crude oil output increased mainly in Saudi Arabia, Angola and IR Iran, while production in Iraq and Nigeria declined," the report read.

According to OPEC data, the alliance's compliance with the oil production cut deal was fulfilled by 202%, with the organization cutting the production by 1.3 million barrels per day on top of obligations.