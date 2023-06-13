OPEC Oil Output Down by 464,000Bpd Month-on-Month to 28.06Mln Bpd in May - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) OPEC oil production decreased by 464,000 barrels per day in May ” the first month of voluntary output cuts ” compared to the level of April to 28.06 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report published on Tuesday.

"According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 28.

06 mb/d in May 2023, lower by 464 tb/d m-o-m. Crude oil output increased mainly in Nigeria, IR Iran and Angola, while production in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait declined," the report read.

According to OPEC data, the alliance's compliance with the oil production cut deal was fulfilled by 252%, with the organization cutting the production by 1.9 million barrels per day on top of obligations.