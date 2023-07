OPEC Oil Output in June Up by 91,000 Bpd Month-on-Month to 28.19Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) OPEC's oil production increased by 91,000 barrels per day in June the second month of voluntary output cuts compared to the level of May to 28.19 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report published on Thursday.

"OPEC-13 crude oil production in June increased by 91 tb/d m-o-m to an average 28.19 mb/d, according to available secondary sources," the report read.

According to OPEC data, the alliance's compliance with the oil production cut deal was fulfilled by 250%, with the organization cutting the production by 1.9 million barrels per day on top of obligations.