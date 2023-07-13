Open Menu

OPEC Oil Output In June Up By 91,000 Bpd Month-on-Month To 28.19Mln Bpd - Report

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

OPEC Oil Output in June Up by 91,000 Bpd Month-on-Month to 28.19Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) OPEC's oil production increased by 91,000 barrels per day in June ” the second month of voluntary output cuts ” compared to the level of May to 28.19 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report published on Thursday.

"OPEC-13 crude oil production in June increased by 91 tb/d m-o-m to an average 28.19 mb/d, according to available secondary sources," the report read.

According to OPEC data, the alliance's compliance with the oil production cut deal was fulfilled by 250%, with the organization cutting the production by 1.9 million barrels per day on top of obligations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Alliance May June Top Million

Recent Stories

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC la ..

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

31 minutes ago
 UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

2 hours ago
 IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

3 hours ago
Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

3 hours ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

3 hours ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business