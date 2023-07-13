OPEC Oil Output in June Up by 91,000 Bpd Month-on-Month to 28.19Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) OPEC's oil production increased by 91,000 barrels per day in June ” the second month of voluntary output cuts ” compared to the level of May to 28.19 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report published on Thursday.

"OPEC-13 crude oil production in June increased by 91 tb/d m-o-m to an average 28.19 mb/d, according to available secondary sources," the report read.

According to OPEC data, the alliance's compliance with the oil production cut deal was fulfilled by 250%, with the organization cutting the production by 1.9 million barrels per day on top of obligations.