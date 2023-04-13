OPEC Oil Output in March Down by 86,000 Bpd Month-on-Month to 28.8Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) OPEC oil production decreased by 86,000 barrels per day in March month-on-month and reached 28.8 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report published on Thursday.

"OPEC-13 crude oil production in March dropped by 86 tb/d m-o-m to average 28.

80 mb/d, according to available secondary sources," the report read.

According to OPEC data, the alliance's compliance with the oil production cut deal was fulfilled by 182% in March, with the organization cutting the production by 1.04 million barrels per day on top of obligations.