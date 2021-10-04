UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Oil Output Increase By 400,000 BpD To Continue Normalizing Market Situation - Novak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:46 PM

OPEC+ Oil Output Increase by 400,000 BpD to Continue Normalizing Market Situation - Novak

The OPEC+ oil output increase by 400,000 barrels per day in November, as envisioned by the alliance's agreement, will continue normalizing the situation on the global market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The OPEC+ oil output increase by 400,000 barrels per day in November, as envisioned by the alliance's agreement, will continue normalizing the situation on the global market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"I would like to support the proposals that have been developed and are that we continue to increase production in November according to the previously approved schedule of 400,000 barrels per day of increasing quotas in general for OPEC and non-OPEC countries, and of course in the context of all countries," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"In my opinion, this will really be the balancing point that will allow us to continue to normalize the state of the market," Novak added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Alliance November Market All Agreement

Recent Stories

Corps Commander confers military awards

Corps Commander confers military awards

8 minutes ago
 US stocks fall amid inflation worries, Capitol Hil ..

US stocks fall amid inflation worries, Capitol Hill fog

8 minutes ago
 Ukraine celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Ukraine celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

24 minutes ago
 Irthi’s programme employs innovation to upskill ..

Irthi’s programme employs innovation to upskill Emirati artisans

39 minutes ago
 PM sets up high level commission to investigate in ..

PM sets up high level commission to investigate individuals mentioned in Pandora ..

40 minutes ago
 Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his f ..

Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his five sons in sexual abuse case

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.