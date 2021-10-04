OPEC+ Oil Output Increase by 400,000 BpD to Continue Normalizing Market Situation - Novak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The OPEC+ oil output increase by 400,000 barrels per day in November, as envisioned by the alliance's agreement, will continue normalizing the situation on the global market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"I would like to support the proposals that have been developed and are that we continue to increase production in November according to the previously approved schedule of 400,000 barrels per day of increasing quotas in general for OPEC and non-OPEC countries, and of course in the context of all countries," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"In my opinion, this will really be the balancing point that will allow us to continue to normalize the state of the market," Novak added.