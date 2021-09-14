- Home
- Business
- News
- OPEC Oil Output Increased by 210,000 Bpd in August to 26.89 Million Bpd - IEA Report
OPEC Oil Output Increased By 210,000 Bpd In August To 26.89 Million Bpd - IEA Report
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 01:19 PM
The OPEC oil output in August increased by 210,000 barrels per day (bpd) when compared to July and reached 26.89 million bpd, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The OPEC oil output in August increased by 210,000 barrels per day (bpd) when compared to July and reached 26.89 million bpd, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.
"Output of crude from the OPEC members of the bloc rose 210 kb/d in August to 26.89 mb/d, with Saudi Arabia and Iraq leading the increase," the IEA said in a report.