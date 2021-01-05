OPEC Oil Producers, Allies Resume Talks on Output Quotas for February - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The OPEC group of major oil producers and Russia-led partners resumed talks on Tuesday in a bid to agree output numbers for February, a source in a national delegation told Sputnik.

The video conference follows up on Monday's consultations that failed to reach a consensus.

Sources told Sputnik that Saudi Arabia and its allies favored keeping January limits, while Russia advocated raising the collective production by a daily 500,000 barrels in February.