OPEC Oil Producers, Allies Resume Talks On Output Quotas For February - Source
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:57 PM
The OPEC group of major oil producers and Russia-led partners resumed talks on Tuesday in a bid to agree output numbers for February, a source in a national delegation told Sputnik
The video conference follows up on Monday's consultations that failed to reach a consensus.
Sources told Sputnik that Saudi Arabia and its allies favored keeping January limits, while Russia advocated raising the collective production by a daily 500,000 barrels in February.