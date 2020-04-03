UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Oil Producers To Discuss Potential 10Mln BPD Cut At Monday Meeting - Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:17 PM

OPEC+ Oil Producers to Discuss Potential 10Mln BPD Cut at Monday Meeting - Source

OPEC+ oil producers will discuss a potential production cut of 10 million barrels daily at Monday meeting, the quotes have not been decided yet, a source familiar with the OPEC secretariat meeting plans, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) OPEC+ oil producers will discuss a potential production cut of 10 million barrels daily at Monday meeting, the quotes have not been decided yet, a source familiar with the OPEC secretariat meeting plans, told Sputnik.

According to the source, several countries that were not part of OPEC+ in the past, now want to join the format, which will be discussed at the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Million

Recent Stories

Over 4 in 5 (86%) respondents of a global survey a ..

11 minutes ago

Jamia Naeemia issues “Fatwa” about Juma prayer ..

14 minutes ago

Tobacco export increases over 49%, reaches US $ 25 ..

1 minute ago

Samsung to post relatively solid Q1 earnings despi ..

13 minutes ago

62 corona awareness squads constituted in Khanewal ..

1 minute ago

China plays active role in int'l cooperation again ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.