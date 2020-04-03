OPEC+ Oil Producers to Discuss Potential 10Mln BPD Cut at Monday Meeting - Source

OPEC+ oil producers will discuss a potential production cut of 10 million barrels daily at Monday meeting, the quotes have not been decided yet, a source familiar with the OPEC secretariat meeting plans, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020)

According to the source, several countries that were not part of OPEC+ in the past, now want to join the format, which will be discussed at the meeting.