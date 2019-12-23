OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts Deal Exists While Remains Efficient - Novak

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The OPEC+ oil production cuts deal will exist as long as it is efficient, and the possible decision on deal extension or gradual reduction of quotas will be made depending on the forecast for market situation development for the second quarter of 2020, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said in an interview with the RBK broadcaster.

"It is impossible to answer this question directly, as the deal exists as long as it is efficient, as long as it brings result, as long as the market demands that countries coordinate their effort on balancing the market," Novak said, when asked how long the deal will exist and in what case it could be terminated.

"The situation in the market is now more or less stable, and the next ministerial OPEC and non-OPEC meeting is scheduled for March. We will discuss our plans at this meeting. We can study any option, including gradual quota reduction and including deal extension. In general, everything will depend on the situation we see in March and on forecasts for the next quarter," Novak added.