OPEC Oil Production Decreased to 25.04Mln Bpd Month-on-Month in April - IEA

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member states' oil production decreased by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 25.04 million bpd month-on-month in April because of supply disruptions in Libya, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

"A supply disruption in Libya, exempt from cuts, pushed down overall OPEC crude output by 70 kb/d m-o-m to 25.04 mb/d," IEA said in its fresh oil market report.