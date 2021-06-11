OPEC Oil Production Grew to 25.43Mln Bpd Month-on-Month in May - IEA

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) increased its oil production by 370,000 barrels daily month-on-month in May to 25.43 million barrels daily thanks to Saudi oil supply boost, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) increased its oil production by 370,000 barrels daily month-on-month in May to 25.43 million barrels daily thanks to Saudi oil supply boost, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.

"The Saudi supply boost helped to raise OPEC crude output by 370 kb/d m-o-m to 25.43 mb/d," IEA said in its monthly oil market report.

In its previous report, IEA estimated OPEC oil production in April at 25.04 million barrels daily, which was upgraded to 25.06 million barrels daily in the new report.