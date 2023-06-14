UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Oil Production In May Down By 750,000 Bpd To 36.86Mln Bpd - IEA Report

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) OPEC+ countries that have obligations under the agreement on limiting oil production decreased output by 750,000 barrels per day in May to 36.86 million barrels per day, increasing the gap from the quotas to nearly 2.6 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Wednesday.

According to the IEA data, production in the 19 members of OPEC+ subject to quotas amounted to 36.86 million barrels per day in May, compared to 37.61 million barrels per day a month earlier.

The difference between the quota and real production amounted to -2.59 million barrels per day.

"While the adjustments to individual OPEC+ member targets will not materially impact production this year, the extension of quotas through 2024 means that, following a 470 kb/d decrease this year, OPEC+ output could fall a further 200 kb/d next year. Altogether, this could leave the market in deficit in 2024, with the second half looking particularly tight," the report read.

