OPEC Oil Production Increased by 0.22Mln Bpd to 27.45Mln Bpd in October

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Thursday that its oil production increased by 0.22 million barrels per day (mb/d) to 27.45 mb/d month-on-month in October.

The OPEC compliance with the oil output deal reached 121% in October, as it decreased production by almost 600,000 b/d above the obligations.

"OPEC-13 crude oil production in October increased by 0.22 mb/d m-o-m to average 27.45 mb/d, according to secondary sources," the OPEC said in its fresh monthly oil market report.