UrduPoint.com

OPEC Oil Production Increased By 0.22Mln Bpd To 27.45Mln Bpd In October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:40 PM

OPEC Oil Production Increased by 0.22Mln Bpd to 27.45Mln Bpd in October

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Thursday that its oil production increased by 0.22 million barrels per day (mb/d) to 27.45 mb/d month-on-month in October

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Thursday that its oil production increased by 0.22 million barrels per day (mb/d) to 27.45 mb/d month-on-month in October.

The OPEC compliance with the oil output deal reached 121% in October, as it decreased production by almost 600,000 b/d above the obligations.

"OPEC-13 crude oil production in October increased by 0.22 mb/d m-o-m to average 27.45 mb/d, according to secondary sources," the OPEC said in its fresh monthly oil market report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil October Market Million

Recent Stories

Dr Amir Mufti takes charge as Lahore General Hospi ..

Dr Amir Mufti takes charge as Lahore General Hospital (LGH) MS

16 seconds ago
 OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Were 206Mln Barrels Bel ..

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Were 206Mln Barrels Below 5-Year-Average in September ..

17 seconds ago
 OPEC Maintains 2021, 2022 Forecasts for Russia's L ..

OPEC Maintains 2021, 2022 Forecasts for Russia's Liquids Production Unchanged

19 seconds ago
 World Oil Demand Growth Revised By Some 0.16 Mln B ..

World Oil Demand Growth Revised By Some 0.16 Mln BpD - OPEC

21 seconds ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Semi final 2 Pakistan Vs. Austr ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Semi final 2 Pakistan Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

30 minutes ago
 Court seeks NAB comments on accused acquittal plea ..

Court seeks NAB comments on accused acquittal plea

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.