UrduPoint.com

OPEC Oil Production Increased By 91,000 Bpd In December - Report

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 06:45 PM

OPEC Oil Production Increased by 91,000 Bpd in December - Report

OPEC oil production increased by 91,000 barrels per day in December month-on-month and reached 28.97 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) OPEC oil production increased by 91,000 barrels per day in December month-on-month and reached 28.97 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report published on Tuesday.

"OPEC-13 crude oil production in December increased by 91 tb/d m-o-m to average 28.

97 mb/d, according to available secondary sources," the report said.

According to OPEC data, the alliance's compliance with the oil production cut deal was fulfilled by 167% in December, with the organization cutting the production by 854,000 barrels per day on top of obligations,

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Alliance December Top Million

Recent Stories

4 held for overcharging vehicles at Faisalabad Ins ..

4 held for overcharging vehicles at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) par ..

40 seconds ago
 The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerges victoriou ..

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerges victorious in Hyderabad LG elections

59 seconds ago
 UK Watchdog Says Probation Service Failed to Preve ..

UK Watchdog Says Probation Service Failed to Prevent Killamarsh Mass Murder

4 minutes ago
 Gatland names Owens as Wales Six Nations captain

Gatland names Owens as Wales Six Nations captain

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus Up 66% Y/Y to $282. ..

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus Up 66% Y/Y to $282.3Bln in 2022 - Central Bank Es ..

11 minutes ago
 US Puts Visa Restrictions on 25 People for 'Underm ..

US Puts Visa Restrictions on 25 People for 'Undermining Democracy' in Belarus - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.