OPEC Oil Production Increased by 91,000 Bpd in December - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) OPEC oil production increased by 91,000 barrels per day in December month-on-month and reached 28.97 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report published on Tuesday.

"OPEC-13 crude oil production in December increased by 91 tb/d m-o-m to average 28.

97 mb/d, according to available secondary sources," the report said.

According to OPEC data, the alliance's compliance with the oil production cut deal was fulfilled by 167% in December, with the organization cutting the production by 854,000 barrels per day on top of obligations,