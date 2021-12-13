OPEC Oil Production Increases by 0.29Mln Bpd in November - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Oil production in OPEC increased by 0,29 million barrels per day in November month-on-month and reached 27,72 million, according to the organization's report published on Monday.

"According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 27.72 mb/d in November 2021, higher by 0.

29 mb/d m-o-m. Crude oil output increased mainly in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Nigeria, while production in Angola, Libya and Congo declined," the OPEC said.

According to OPEC data, the alliance's compliance with the oil production cut deal was fulfilled by 122% in November, with the organization cutting the production by almost 570,000 barrels per day on top of obligations,