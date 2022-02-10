OPEC Oil Production Reaches 27.98Mln Bpd in January - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

Oil production in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) increased by 64,000 barrels per day in January month-on-month and reached 27.98 million, according to the organization's report published on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Oil production in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) increased by 64,000 barrels per day in January month-on-month and reached 27.98 million, according to the organization's report published on Thursday.

"According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 27.98 mb/d in January 2022, higher by 0.06 mb/d m-o-m. Crude oil output increased mainly in Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait, while production in Venezuela, Libya and Iraq declined," the report read.

The crude oil production increased by 64,000 barrels per day compared to December, per the report's table.