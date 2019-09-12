OPEC Oil Production Rises to 29.74Mln Bpd in August From 29.69Mln Bpd in July - IEA

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) increased average daily oil production to 29.74 million barrels in August from a five-year low of 29.69 million barrels in July, mostly due to Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Nigeria, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday in its monthly oil market report

"During August, higher Saudi production, record Iraqi flows and increased supply from Nigeria lifted OPEC's crude oil output by 50 kb/d to 29.74 mb/d," the report said.