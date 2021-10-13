UrduPoint.com

OPEC Oil Production Up To 27.3Mln Bpd In September

OPEC Oil Production Up to 27.3Mln Bpd in September

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) increased its oil production by 486,000 barrels per day (bpd) month-on-month in September, bringing it to 27.3 million bpd, according to the fresh monthly oil market report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) increased its oil production by 486,000 barrels per day (bpd) month-on-month in September, bringing it to 27.3 million bpd, according to the fresh monthly oil market report.

"According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 27.33 mb/d in September 2021, higher by 0.49 mb/d m-o-m. Crude oil output increased mainly in Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Iraq," the report read.

