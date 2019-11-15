OPEC Oil Production Up to 29.9 Mln Bpd in October - IEA

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)'s oil production surged to 29.9 million barrels per day in October, which is a 1.06 million barrels per day increase month-on-month, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday in its monthly report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)'s oil production surged to 29.9 million barrels per day in October, which is a 1.06 million barrels per day increase month-on-month, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday in its monthly report.

"OPEC crude oil production was 29.9 mb/d," the report read.

Meanwhile, OPEC's oil production made 28.83 million barrels per day in September, which was its lowest level since 2009, due to the attacks on Saudi oil facilities.