OPEC Oil Production Up To 29.9 Mln Bpd In October - IEA
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 02:55 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)'s oil production surged to 29.9 million barrels per day in October, which is a 1.06 million barrels per day increase month-on-month, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday in its monthly report.
"OPEC crude oil production was 29.9 mb/d," the report read.
Meanwhile, OPEC's oil production made 28.83 million barrels per day in September, which was its lowest level since 2009, due to the attacks on Saudi oil facilities.