OPEC, OPEC-Non-OPEC June Meetings Postponed to July 1-2 - Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The meetings of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and of OPEC-non-OPEC will take place in the Austrian capital of Vienna on July 1 and July 2 respectively instead of late June, according to the updated schedule on the OPEC website.

The meetings were initially scheduled for June 25 and June 26 respectively.

Participants of the meetings are going to discuss the future of the oil output cut deal, including the possibility to extend it.