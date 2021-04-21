UrduPoint.com
OPEC, OPEC+ Want To Discuss US Bill Allowing Suits Against Cartel On Wednesday - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The OPEC leadership plans to discuss the US bill allowing lawsuits against members of the oil cartel with some of the OPEC+ member states later on Wednesday, as the possible suits can affect the oil market stability, a source in an OPEC+ delegation told Sputnik,

A US House panel advanced the bill allowing antitrust lawsuits against OPEC member states on Tuesday,

"The OPEC leadership is expected to discuss with members of the format [OPEC+] this bill and the potential risks.

Of course, it can affect the oil market stability in this fragile period," the source said.

When asked if OPEC+ was briefed on Saudi Arabia's and Russia's stand on the matter, the source said the two countries had not yet clarified their positions.

"We do not know anything about their positions. Unofficial contacts to compare stands are possible, as it happens regularly," the source concluded.

