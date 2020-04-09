UrduPoint.com
OPEC+, Other Oil Producers To Discuss Potential Output Cut Of 20Mln BPD - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:35 PM

OPEC+, Other Oil Producers to Discuss Potential Output Cut of 20Mln BPD - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) OPEC+ and oil producers that were not party to the previous oil output cut deals will discuss a potential reduction of 20 million barrels daily, Reuters new agency reported Thursday citing sources.

According to the agency, Russia and Saudi Arabia have resolved the differences in their points of view.

