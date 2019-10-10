OPEC Overcomplies With Oil Output Cut Deal by 174% in September Over Saudi Losses - Report

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) exceeded compliance with the oil output cut deal in September by 174 percent due to an attack on Saudi Aramco facilities, OPEC said Thursday in a monthly report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) exceeded compliance with the oil output cut deal in September by 174 percent due to an attack on Saudi Aramco facilities, OPEC said Thursday in a monthly report.

"According to secondary sources, total OPEC-14 preliminary crude oil production averaged 28.

49 mb/d in September, lower by 1,318 tb/d m-o-m. Crude oil output decreased mostly in Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Iraq and IR Iran, while it increased mainly in Libya, Angola and Congo," OPEC said.

Saudi Arabia showed the most significant decrease as its monthly oil output fell by 1.28 million barrels per day, although Riyadh told OPEC the decrease was only 660,000 barrels daily.