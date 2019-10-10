UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Overcomplies With Oil Output Cut Deal By 174% In September Over Saudi Losses - Report

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:39 PM

OPEC Overcomplies With Oil Output Cut Deal by 174% in September Over Saudi Losses - Report

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) exceeded compliance with the oil output cut deal in September by 174 percent due to an attack on Saudi Aramco facilities, OPEC said Thursday in a monthly report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) exceeded compliance with the oil output cut deal in September by 174 percent due to an attack on Saudi Aramco facilities, OPEC said Thursday in a monthly report.

"According to secondary sources, total OPEC-14 preliminary crude oil production averaged 28.

49 mb/d in September, lower by 1,318 tb/d m-o-m. Crude oil output decreased mostly in Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Iraq and IR Iran, while it increased mainly in Libya, Angola and Congo," OPEC said.

Saudi Arabia showed the most significant decrease as its monthly oil output fell by 1.28 million barrels per day, although Riyadh told OPEC the decrease was only 660,000 barrels daily.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Iran Iraq Riyadh Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia Congo Libya Venezuela Angola September Million

Recent Stories

Recent winners of the Nobel Literature Prize

2 minutes ago

Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif takes charge as VC Women ..

2 minutes ago

DC stresses vocational training in Khanewal

2 minutes ago

Minsk Voices Concern Over Turkish Offensive in Syr ..

2 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif signals for full support of JUI-F’s ..

11 minutes ago

UAE leadership prioritises education: Humaid Al Nu ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.