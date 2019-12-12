OPEC Overcomplies With OPEC+ Deal By 54% in Nov - IEA

OPEC members in November increased the overcompliance of the OPEC+ deal to 54 percent from 15 percent in October, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a December report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) OPEC members in November increased the overcompliance of the OPEC+ deal to 54 percent from 15 percent in October, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a December report.

At the same time, the total production of OPEC countries fell by 300,000 barrels per day in November compared with October - to 29.66 million barrels per day.