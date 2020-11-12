OPEC+ Planned Production Increase in 2021 Q1 Unlikely to Influence Oil Stocks Level - IEA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The OPEC+ planned increase in oil production in the first quarter of the next year is likely to have "almost zero" impact on the oil stocks level, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday it its fresh oil market report.

"With a Covid-19 vaccine unlikely to ride to the rescue of the global oil market for some time, the combination of weaker demand and rising oil supply provides a difficult backdrop to the meeting of OPEC+ countries due to take place on 1 December. Our current balances, incorporating the quota increase of 2 mb/d included in the OPEC+ supply agreement, imply almost zero stock change in the first quarter of 2021. Unless the fundamentals change, the task of re-balancing the market will make slow progress," the IEA said.