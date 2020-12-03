OPEC+ Plans to Convene General Meeting on June 25, 2021 in Vienna - Draft Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The OPEC+ ministers have agreed to hold monthly meetings starting from January to look into the market conditions and decide on further adjustments of oil production, while the next general meeting of the alliance would be held on June 25 in Vienna, a draft communique, obtained by Sputnik, read.

Earlier in the day, the OPEC+ energy ministers convened virtually to decide the future volume of the oil production cuts. According to the draft communique, they have agreed to increase production by 500,000 barrels a day starting from January.

The OPEC+ countries are currently slashing output by 7.7 mbd until December 31, meaning that next month the oil cuts would amount to 7.2 mbd.

"Furthermore, DoC participating counties agreed to hold monthly meetings starting January 2021 to assess market conditions and decide on further production adjustments for the following month, with further monthly adjustments being no more than 0.5 mb/d ... The Meeting decided that an OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting will convene in Vienna, Austria, on 25 June 2021," the draft communique read.