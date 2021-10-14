UrduPoint.com

OPEC Predicts This Year's Global Oil Demand Will Make Up 65% Of Loss In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 11:20 PM

OPEC Predicts This Year's Global Oil Demand Will Make Up 65% of Loss in 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Global oil demand is expected to make a significant recovery, reaching 96.7 million barrels per day (mb/d) and recovering 65% of demand lost in 2020, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) of the International Monetary Fund convened in Washington, with the OPEC official participating as an observer.

"World oil demand is estimated to recover significantly in 2021 and to increase by 6.0 mb/d, making up around 65% of the lost demand during 2020. In absolute terms, world oil demand foreseeing reaching 96.

7 mb/d," Barkindo said in a statement to the IMFC.

The secretary general forecast further growth of demand next year by roughly 4.2 mb/d to 100.8 mb/d.

"Oil demand in the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) is anticipated to rise by 1.83 mb/d, with OECD Americas rising steadily, and OECD Europe and Asia Pacific recording respectable growth," Barkindo added.

In 2020, the slowdown of the global economy due to the pandemic drove the need for energy resources down. However, the trend is beginning to reverse as vaccinations around the world progress and restrictions are lifted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe Washington Oil Progress 2020 Asia Million

Recent Stories

UAE wins membership on UN Human Rights Council for ..

UAE wins membership on UN Human Rights Council for third time in its history

36 minutes ago
 Japanese billionaire Maezawa 'not afraid' ahead of ..

Japanese billionaire Maezawa 'not afraid' ahead of ISS launch

24 minutes ago
 Punjab now best choice for Chinese investors: CM B ..

Punjab now best choice for Chinese investors: CM Buzdar

25 minutes ago
 Future of Finance conference outlines value propos ..

Future of Finance conference outlines value proposition of Islamic finance and t ..

51 minutes ago
 Rising Energy Prices Must Not Slow Change to Globa ..

Rising Energy Prices Must Not Slow Change to Global Green Economy - IMF Finance ..

25 minutes ago
 Around 100,000 women fall victim to breast cancer ..

Around 100,000 women fall victim to breast cancer every year in Pakistan: Begum ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.