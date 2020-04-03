OPEC Preparing Address to Oil Producers on Potential OPEC+ Meeting - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is preparing an address to the oil producing countries on the OPEC+ meeting that is currently being prepared, a source familiar with the OPEC secretariat's plans told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia called for an urgent meeting, which would include not only OPEC+ members but oil producers who had not been part of the format as well.

According to the source, there have been no invitations yet, but OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo has been in contact with some OPEC+ members, discussing the details of the potential meeting.