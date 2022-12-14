OPEC+ Produced 1.72Mln Bpd Less in November Than Allowed Under Oil Deal - IEA Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) OPEC+ has failed to ensure oil production growth necessary under the alliance's oil output cut deal in November, producing 1.72 million barrels per day less, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its fresh report on Wednesday.

OPEC+ unanimously agreed in October to take 2 million barrels of oil per day off the market, starting November, in response to uncertainty in global energy markets.

"The overall supply target for the 19 members bound by quotas dropped by 2 mb/d in November to 40.1 mb/d and is due to remain in place through the end of next year. Production from those members fell by 480 kb/d to 38.38 mb/d last month. The lower supply target has meanwhile narrowed the gap between the bloc's supply and official quotas to 1.72 mb/d from 3.2 mb/d in October," the report read.