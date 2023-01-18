OPEC+ Produced 1.77Mln Bpd Less in December Than Allowed Under Oil Deal - IEA Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) OPEC+ has failed to ensure oil production growth necessary under the alliance's oil output cut deal in December, producing 1.77 million barrels per day less, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its fresh report on Wednesday.

"Production from the 19 members bound by quotas decreased by 50 kb/d to 38.33 mb/d last month leaving a gap of 1.77 mb/d between the bloc's supply and official targets. Due to sanctions, Russia leads those lagging far below quotas, while operational issues and capacity constraints are keeping countries such as Nigeria and Angola well under target," the report read.