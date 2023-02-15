OPEC+ Produced 1.93Mln Bpd Less in January Than Allowed Under Oil Deal - IEA Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) OPEC+ has failed to ensure oil production growth necessary under the alliance's oil output cut deal in January, producing 1.93 million barrels per day less, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its fresh report on Wednesday.

"Production from the 19 members bound by quotas dropped by 170 kb/d to 38.18 mb/d in January - widening the gap between the coalition's supply and official targets to 1.9 (1.93) mb/d versus 1.8 mb/d in December. Russia, because of sanctions, trails the farthest below quotas, while Nigeria, Angola and Malaysia are lagging due to capacity constraints and operational issues," the report read.