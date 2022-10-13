OPEC+ Produced 3.44Mln Bpd Less in September Than Allowed Under Oil Deal - IEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) OPEC+ has failed to ensure oil production growth necessary under the alliance's oil output cut deal in September, producing 3.44 million barrels per day less, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its fresh report on Thursday.

According to the agency, OPEC+ countries produced 38.76 million barrels per day in September compared to 38.

73 million barrels per day in August. This is 3.44 million barrels per day less than the level allowed for September under the OPEC+ deal, the IEA said.

"Volumes from OPEC countries increased by 120 kb/d to 29.89 mb/d while output from non-OPEC partners eased 30 kb/d to 14.89 mb/d. Production from the 19 members bound by the bloc's supply deal edged up by 40 kb/d compared to a planned increase of 100 kb/d for September," the report added.