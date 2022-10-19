UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Production Cut Designed To Maintain Stability In Oil Market - Azerbaijani Minister

Published October 19, 2022

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The OPEC+ decision to cut daily oil production is aimed at maintaining stability in the market, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, OPEC+ announced that the alliance had agreed to cut oil production by two million barrels per day from November, and would take production levels agreed for August as a reference point. The White House called the decision a mistake and accused the group of partnering up with Russia.

"In recent days, various opinions have been expressed that the OPEC+ decision to cut daily oil production from November by two million barrels will lead to a shortage in the oil market.

I believe that OPEC+, as always, made such a decision this time in order to support stability in the oil market. This decision is also aimed at attracting investment, offsetting the expected negative sentiment, which is an important step forward in preventing oil shortages and price volatility," the minister told reporters.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe and across the globe have been surging as part of post-COVID economic recovery. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many EU governments to resort to contingency measures.

