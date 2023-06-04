OPEC+ Raises Quota for UAE Based on Oil Production Capacity - Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) The level of oil production for the UAE under the OPEC+ deal has been increased by 200,000 barrels per day starting from 2024, taking into account the country's production capacity, Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said Sunday.

The world's major petroleum exporting countries making up OPEC+ agreed at a meeting in Vienna on Sunday to adjust the overall oil production level to 40.463 million barrels per day throughout 2024.

The minister said there has been an adjustment to the production level for the UAE as it used to be well below the country's production capacity, which is why it was raised. He also thanked OPEC+ partners for the support.