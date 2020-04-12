UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Reach New Deal To Cut Oil Output By About 10Mln Barrels Per Day - Kuwaiti Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

OPEC+ Reach New Deal to Cut Oil Output by About 10Mln Barrels Per Day - Kuwaiti Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers have reached a new deal stipulating a collective reduction in oil output by an approximate 10 million barrels per day effective May 1, Kuwaiti Oil Minister Khaled Al-Fadhel said on Sunday.

A meeting among OPEC-non-OPEC ministers has begun earlier in the day via video conferencing.

"We announce reaching a historic deal to reduce oil production by OPEC+ members by about 10 million barrels per day beginning May 1," Al-Fadhel said on Twitter.

