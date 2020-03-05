UrduPoint.com
OPEC Recommends Additional 1.5 Mln Bpd Cut In Q2 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:20 PM

OPEC Recommends Additional 1.5 Mln Bpd Cut in Q2 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed on Thursday to recommend an additional reduction in oil output under the OPEC+ deal in the second quarter of 2020 in view of the adverse impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on global economy.

"...in view of the current fundamentals and the consensus on market perspectives, the Conference decided to recommend to the 8th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting to extend the adjustment levels agreed at the 177th Meeting of the Conference and the 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting for the remainder of the year," OPEC said in statement following the 178th (extraordinary) meeting in Vienna.

"It also agreed to recommend to the 8th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting a further adjustment of 1.5 mb/d until 30 June 2020 to be applied pro-rata between OPEC (1.0 mb/d) and non-OPEC producing countries (0.5 mb/d) participating in the Declaration of Cooperation," the statement said.

