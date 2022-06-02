OPEC+ Recommends Alliance to Increase Oil Output by 648,000 Bpd in July - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

The OPEC+ committee has unexpectedly recommended increasing the oil production by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July, a source told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The OPEC+ committee has unexpectedly recommended increasing the oil production by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

The source also said that the exclusion of Russia from the oil deal was not discussed during the meeting.

"(The OPEC+ decided to) Move forward the planned general production adjustment in September and spread the 0.432 million bpd production increase into July and August. Thus, July production will be adjusted upwards by 0.648 million bpd," the source said.