OPEC Recommends Extending 1.5 Mln Bpd Extra Oil Production Cut to 2020 End

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced on Thursday it had decided to recommend extending the duration of the 1.5 million barrels per day additional oil production cut under the OPEC+ deal until the end of 2020 instead of just the second quarter of the year.

"In view of market developments and following OPEC's 178th Extraordinary meeting today, the Heads of Delegation of the OPEC Conference held further consultations and decided to recommend extending the duration of the proposed 1.5 million barrel per day additional adjustment until the end of 2020, instead of 30th of June 2020," OPEC said.