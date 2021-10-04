UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Reconfirms Decision To Increase Output By 400,000 BPD In November

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The OPEC+ on Monday reconfirmed its decision to increase oil output by 400,000 barrels per day in November during the ministerial meeting.

"Reconfirmed the production adjustment plan and the monthly production adjustment mechanism approved at the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting and the decision to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.

4 mb/d for the month of November 2021, as per the attached schedule," the OPEC+ said in a communique.

The OPEC+ also decided to convene the next meeting on November 4.

