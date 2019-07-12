UrduPoint.com
OPEC Reduces Oil Production To 29.9Mln Bpd In June - International Energy Agency

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:00 PM

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reduced in June its oil production to 29.9 million barrels per day, mostly due to Iran, Iraq and Angola, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday in its monthly oil market report

"Crude supply from OPEC was down 90 kb/d m-o-m, to 29.

9 mb/d, led by losses from Iran, Iraq and Angola," the IEA said.

Meanwhile, commercial stock of oil and oil products in the member states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reached 2.9 billion barrels in May, the IEA added.

"OECD industry stocks increased by 22.8 mb month-on-month (m-o-m) in May to 2 906 mb. The gain was less than the usual monthly increase of 32.6 mb," the agency said.

