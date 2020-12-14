OPEC Revised Down Forecast for US Crude Oil Production in 2020, 2021 by 0.07 Mbd - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) OPEC has slightly revised down forecast for US crude oil production this year and in 2021 by 70,000 barrels a day in comparison with last month's projections, the organization's report read on Monday.

"US crude oil production in 2020 is expected to decline by 0.95 mb/d to average 11.30 mb/d, revised down by 0.07 mb/d m-o-m. Tight crude is projected to decline by 0.35 mb/d to average 7.40 mb/d ... US crude oil production for 2021 was revised down by 0.07 mb/d is now forecast to grow by 0.10 mb/d y-o-y, to average 11.40 mb/d. This includes field condensates, which are projected to average around 0.

8 mb/d," OPEC said in a report.

The organization has also revised down forecast for US liquids supply in 2020 by 50,000 barrels a day and now it is expected to decline by 770,000 barrels a day and average 17.66 million barrels a day (mbd).

At the same time, "the US liquids production forecast for 2021 was revised down in terms of absolute supply by 0.05 mb/d, compared to last month's projection, to average 17.96 mb/d. However, in terms of growth, it is broadly unchanged from a month earlier and is projected to grow by 0.30 mb/d y-o-y, but still remains 0.47 mb/d below the 2019 level," OPEC noted.