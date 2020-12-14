UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Revised Down Forecast For US Crude Oil Production In 2020, 2021 By 0.07 Mbd - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:06 PM

OPEC Revised Down Forecast for US Crude Oil Production in 2020, 2021 by 0.07 Mbd - Report

OPEC has slightly revised down forecast for US crude oil production this year and in 2021 by 70,000 barrels a day in comparison with last month's projections, the organization's report read on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) OPEC has slightly revised down forecast for US crude oil production this year and in 2021 by 70,000 barrels a day in comparison with last month's projections, the organization's report read on Monday.

"US crude oil production in 2020 is expected to decline by 0.95 mb/d to average 11.30 mb/d, revised down by 0.07 mb/d m-o-m. Tight crude is projected to decline by 0.35 mb/d to average 7.40 mb/d ... US crude oil production for 2021 was revised down by 0.07 mb/d is now forecast to grow by 0.10 mb/d y-o-y, to average 11.40 mb/d. This includes field condensates, which are projected to average around 0.

8 mb/d," OPEC said in a report.

The organization has also revised down forecast for US liquids supply in 2020 by 50,000 barrels a day and now it is expected to decline by 770,000 barrels a day and average 17.66 million barrels a day (mbd).

At the same time, "the US liquids production forecast for 2021 was revised down in terms of absolute supply by 0.05 mb/d, compared to last month's projection, to average 17.96 mb/d. However, in terms of growth, it is broadly unchanged from a month earlier and is projected to grow by 0.30 mb/d y-o-y, but still remains 0.47 mb/d below the 2019 level," OPEC noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid adopts new structures, Cabinet ..

8 minutes ago

UAE Nuclear Energy Programme witnessed major miles ..

8 minutes ago

Media's role vital in disseminating true informati ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner visits fruit, vegetable market ..

1 minute ago

AJK Prime Minister tells party high ups about gove ..

1 minute ago

PDM failed to gather support due to anti-Pakistan ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.