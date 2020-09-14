UrduPoint.com
OPEC Revises Down Forecast For Global Oil Demand In 2020 And 2021 By 0.4Mbd - Report

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:38 PM

OPEC on Monday revised down its forecast for global oil demand in 2020 by 0.4 million barrels per day (mbd) and not expects it to contract by 9.5 mbd, while the forecast for next year's recovery has been also degraded

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) OPEC on Monday revised down its forecast for global oil demand in 2020 by 0.4 million barrels per day (mbd) and not expects it to contract by 9.5 mbd, while the forecast for next year's recovery has been also degraded.

"The 2020 world oil demand growth forecast was revised down by 0.4 mb/d, as compared to August, to a decline of 9.5 mb/d, leading to total demand of 90.2 mb/d ...

For 2021, the world oil demand forecast was also revised lower by around 0.4 mb/d m-o-m. Oil demand is anticipated to rise solidly by around 6.6 mb/d in 2021, with global total demand reaching 96.9 mb/d," OPEC said in a monthly report.

The adjustments are related to the remaining COVID-19 uncertainties as well as the economic recovery in India, Thailand and some other Asian countries, where it proved to be "far poorer than initially expected," according to the cartel.

