OPEC Revises Down Forecast for Global Oil Demand Fall in 2020 to 9.8Mbd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Wednesday revised down forecast for a dip in global oil demand in 2020 by 0.3 million barrels a day (mbd) to 9.8 mbd as the lockdown measures are being reintroduced in Europe, while also adjusting its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2021 to hedge against COVID-19 uncertainties.

"The global oil demand forecast for 2020 is revised down by 0.3 mb/d, given weaker-than-expected demand in OECD Americas in 3Q20 and the recently announced additional COVID-19 containment measures by various governments in OECD Europe. Transportation and industrial fuel are expected to remain adversely affected throughout 4Q20. As a result, world oil demand is now expected to contract by around 9.

8 mb/d, y-o-y, in 2020," OPEC said in a monthly report.

Forecast for the world's oil demand growth has been also adjusted down from the previous month's assessment as the pandemic is expected to continue pressuring the Western economies next year, the cartel noted.

"For 2021, oil demand growth is expected to grow by 6.2 mb/d, y-o-y, representing a downward revision of 0.3 mb/d compared to last month's assessment. These downward revisions mainly take into account downward adjustments to the economic outlook in OECD economies due to COVID-19 containment measures, with the accompanying adverse impacts on transportation and industrial fuel demand through mid-2021," the report read.