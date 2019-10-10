UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Revises Down Global Oil Demand Growth For 2019 By 0.04 Mb/D To 0.98 Mb/D

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:31 PM

OPEC Revises Down Global Oil Demand Growth for 2019 by 0.04 Mb/D to 0.98 Mb/D

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) revised down its forecast for the global oil demand growth for 2019 by 40,000 barrels per day compared to previous estimates to 980,000 barrels per day, according to the monthly report issued Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) revised down its forecast for the global oil demand growth for 2019 by 40,000 barrels per day compared to previous estimates to 980,000 barrels per day, according to the monthly report issued Thursday.

"In 2019, world oil demand growth was revised down marginally by 0.04 mb/d to 0.98 mb/d, reflecting the latest available data in OECD Americas and Asia Pacific which necessitated the downward adjustment. In 2020, world oil demand is forecast to grow by 1.08 mb/d, in line with last month's projections," the report read.

Regarding supply growth, the non-OPEC figures were revised down "by 0.16 mb/d from the previous assessment to a level of 1.82 mb/d."

"This is due to downward revisions mainly in the US, as well as in Norway and the UK, which outpaced upward revisions in Kazakhstan and China, among others. US oil supply growth has now been revised down to 1.67 mb/d y-o-y. The non-OPEC oil supply growth forecast for 2020 was revised down by 0.05 mb/d from last month's assessment to 2.20 mb/d y-o-y due to downward revisions to Kazakhstan and Russia, which outpaced upward revisions, mainly to China," the report said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK World Russia China Norway Oil Kazakhstan 2019 2020 From Asia

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif signals for support for JUI-F’s Aza ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leadership prioritises education: Humaid Al Nu ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N moves separate plea to ECP seeking investiga ..

26 minutes ago

Workshop on 'Vascular Emergencies' on Oct.12

6 minutes ago

Agarwal hits ton as India dominate S. Africa in 2n ..

6 minutes ago

E&T officer booked for interfering official work

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.