OPEC Revises Down Non-OPEC Oil Supply Growth Forecast for 2019 Due to OPEC+ Deal Extension

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has revised down its forecast for oil supply growth from non-OPEC countries in 2019 down by 95,000 barrels daily to 2.05 million barrels daily (mb/d) due to the extension of OPEC+ oil output cut deal, according to an OPEC monthly report issued Thursday.

"The non-OPEC oil supply growth forecast for 2019 has been revised down by 95 tb/d to reach 2.05 mb/d y-oy, standing at 64.43 mb/d. The downward revisions are mainly due to the extension of the voluntary production adjustments by participating oil producing countries of the Declaration of Cooperation," the report read.

The downward revision was also caused by updated forecasts for oil production in Brazil and Norway in the second half of 2019.

However, next year, non-OPEC oil supply is projected to grow by 2.4 mb/d, averaging 66.87 mb/d, with the United States, Brazil, Canada and Norway being the main drivers of the growth.