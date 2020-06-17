OPEC Revises Up Forecast for Non-OPEC Liquids Production Growth in 2020 By 0.3Mln Bpd

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OPEC said on Wednesday that it had revised up its forecast for the Non-OPEC liquids production growth in 2020 by 0.3 million barrels a day and now it is expected to contract 3.2 million bpd year-on-year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) OPEC said on Wednesday that it had revised up its forecast for the Non-OPEC liquids production growth in 2020 by 0.3 million barrels a day and now it is expected to contract 3.2 million bpd year-on-year.

"Non-OPEC liquids production growth in 2020 (including processing gains) has been revised up by 0.3 mb/d from the previous assessment and is now forecast to decline by 3.

2 mb/d y-o-y, to average 61.80 mb/d in 2020. The revision was mainly due to new data estimating oil production for April and May for the non-OPEC countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC)," the OPEC said in a monthly report.

The oil market has started to show signs of "an earlier-than-expected" recovery starting from May, which contributed to a brighter forecast in comparison with the previous month's estimations, the cartel added.