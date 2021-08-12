UrduPoint.com

OPEC Revises Up Forecast For Russia's Oil, Condensate Output In 2022 By 1Mbd - Report

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 04:33 PM

OPEC Revises Up Forecast for Russia's Oil, Condensate Output in 2022 by 1Mbd - Report

OPEC has upgraded 2021 forecast for Russia's oil and condensate production by 0.15 million barrels a day (mbd) to 10.78mbd, while in 2022 the country's output will grow significantly by 1 mbd to 11.78 mbd, the organization said in a report on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) OPEC has upgraded 2021 forecast for Russia's oil and condensate production by 0.15 million barrels a day (mbd) to 10.78mbd, while in 2022 the country's output will grow significantly by 1 mbd to 11.78 mbd, the organization said in a report on Thursday.

"Annual liquids production in 2021 is forecast to increase by 0.19 mb/d y-o-y to average 10.78 mb/d, revised up by 0.15 mb/d in accordance with the new DoC production adjustments from August 2021 onwards ... For 2022, and given the new production adjustments, Russia liquids output is expected to increase by 1.0 mb/d to average 11.78 mb/d," the report read.

Apart from Russia, the United States would also be one of the main drivers of non-OPEC liquids supply growth in 2021.

"The US liquids production growth forecast for 2021 was revised up by 65 tb/d, mainly due to the higher-than-expected recovery in crude oil and biofuels in 2Q21 so far, and now is forecast to grow by 0.12 mb/d y-o-y to average 17.71 mb/d. Nevertheless, this is still 0.76 mb/d below the average supply seen in 2019," the organization said.

As for 2022, the US liquids supply is forecast grow by 0.78 mbd year-on-year to around 18.5 mbd as the oil producers are expected to increase spending on drilling and well completion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil United States August 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Swiss prosecutor wraps up grilling of ex-FIFA boss ..

Swiss prosecutor wraps up grilling of ex-FIFA boss Blatter

2 minutes ago
 Independence day to be celebrated in Naushehrofero ..

Independence day to be celebrated in Naushehroferoze on August 14

2 minutes ago
 Govt launched Kamyab Jawan Scheme to eradicate une ..

Govt launched Kamyab Jawan Scheme to eradicate unemployment: Governor

2 minutes ago
 KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

6 minutes ago
 OPEC's Forecast for Oil Demand Growth Remains Unch ..

OPEC's Forecast for Oil Demand Growth Remains Unchanged at 6mbd in 2021 - Report

6 minutes ago
 Madagascar's President Dismisses Government - Repo ..

Madagascar's President Dismisses Government - Reports

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.