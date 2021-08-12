OPEC has upgraded 2021 forecast for Russia's oil and condensate production by 0.15 million barrels a day (mbd) to 10.78mbd, while in 2022 the country's output will grow significantly by 1 mbd to 11.78 mbd, the organization said in a report on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) OPEC has upgraded 2021 forecast for Russia's oil and condensate production by 0.15 million barrels a day (mbd) to 10.78mbd, while in 2022 the country's output will grow significantly by 1 mbd to 11.78 mbd, the organization said in a report on Thursday.

"Annual liquids production in 2021 is forecast to increase by 0.19 mb/d y-o-y to average 10.78 mb/d, revised up by 0.15 mb/d in accordance with the new DoC production adjustments from August 2021 onwards ... For 2022, and given the new production adjustments, Russia liquids output is expected to increase by 1.0 mb/d to average 11.78 mb/d," the report read.

Apart from Russia, the United States would also be one of the main drivers of non-OPEC liquids supply growth in 2021.

"The US liquids production growth forecast for 2021 was revised up by 65 tb/d, mainly due to the higher-than-expected recovery in crude oil and biofuels in 2Q21 so far, and now is forecast to grow by 0.12 mb/d y-o-y to average 17.71 mb/d. Nevertheless, this is still 0.76 mb/d below the average supply seen in 2019," the organization said.

As for 2022, the US liquids supply is forecast grow by 0.78 mbd year-on-year to around 18.5 mbd as the oil producers are expected to increase spending on drilling and well completion.