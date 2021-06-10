OPEC Says Global Oil Production Grew to 93.67Mln Barrels Daily in May

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The global oil production saw a 0.63 million barrels per day increase in May, compared to the previous month, and totaled 93.67 million barrels daily, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said.

According to the fresh monthly oil market report, non-OPEC oil production averaged 68.21 million barrels daily in May.

Taking into consideration OPEC's production, "global liquids production in May increased by 0.63 mb/d to average 93.67 mb/d compared with the previous month, and was higher y-o-y by 5.63 mb/d."